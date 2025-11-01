"There is a generational leap": Shweta Basu Prasad teases her character in Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani Season 4'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Shweta Basu Prasad, who has officially joined Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani Season 4', offered an insight into her character as the daughter of Rani Bharti.

Speaking to ANI, Shweta spilt the beans about her role and shared, "This is my first time joining Maharani's team, and I'm playing the character of Roshni Bharti, who is Rani Bharti's daughter, and there is going to be a generational leap. She is a headstrong woman and a person of principles and morals ."

Expressing her excitement about being part of the show, Shweta revealed that she felt nervous after receiving an offer for Season 4.

"I wrote a little backstory for Roshni where she would have been between Season 3 and 4, you know, her years in her mid and late teens and early twenties, because it's taking about a 10-year leap," she added.

The 'Makdee' star spoke about her experience of working with Huma Qureshi, calling her a "fabulous co-actor."

"She was nice and so receptive. It was very easy for me to slip into Roshni, as it was for her. Acting is not a lone job; you have to do it with people. There was a friendly atmosphere on the sets," she added.

Offering a tease about the upcoming season of 'Maharani Season 4', Shweta shared that audiences can look forward to a strong message of women's empowerment alongside some interesting male characters.

Ahead of the show's premiere, the makers recently unveiled its trailer.

The trailer showcases an explosive storyline that promises a fierce battle that will reshape the future of Rani Bharti's empire. But this time, the fight is with one of the most powerful entities.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, which also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak, will start streaming from November 7 on Sony LIV.

