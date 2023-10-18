"There is always something to learn from him": Kriti Sanon on working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Ganapath'

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday opened up on working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born'.

During a promotional event of 'Ganapath' in New Delhi, Kriti shared, "Whenever I bumps into him actually anywhere, there is always something to learn from him. Even if you watch him just talk or how he just greets people, he is so warm. You get to learn a lot from him, he is a legend. To be a part of the same film as him is a huge deal. Personally I not had scenes with him in this film, I hope in the next film I do."

Helmed by Vikas Bahl 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. This is the first time that Big B is working with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

The trailer begins with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'. The voice also says that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acting in high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon used in martial arts).

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also marked his special appearance in the trailer.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

