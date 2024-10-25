"There is music, comedy, clowning...": Martin Flubber shares details about International Clown Festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 25 : If you are willing to enjoy some stunning performances full of laughter and entertainment, then the International Clown Festival held in Goa can be a perfect option.

The International Clown Festival is starting on October 25 and will wrap up on October 27 at Kala Academy Auditorium, Panaji, Goa.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the International Clown Festival, which is curated and produced by Martin Flubber D'Souza, an award-winning international clown, former Vice President of the World Clown Association, and the recipient of the International Clown of the Year award.

The festival brings International Clowns from across the Globe: USA, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and India.

While talking about it, Martin Flubber shared, "This is the International Clown Festival where we bring clowns from all over the world. So, I have friends from Argentina, and Peru, friends from Italy, Germany, Spain, Mexico, the USA, Russia, and we have clowns from 10 different countries. They have come to India and we are touring around the country and going to 10 different cities and we are performing in auditoriums where people are really going to enjoy and celebrate laughter and joy with everybody."

"This is our 10th anniversary, "added Flubber, he continued, " We have shows on stage where there is music, comedy, clowning, a bit of juggling, unicycling, and acrobats. There is original music and is wholesome entertainment for the entire family, not just kids."

There are over 100 shows, each bringing their unique culture to the stage.

