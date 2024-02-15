"There is no award greater than...": Bhumi Pednekar receives gold coin from her mother for 'Bhakshak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Bhakshak'. However, received special feedback and a gift from her "biggest critic" who is none other than her mother Sumitra Pednekar.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared this sweet moment from her life with her fans and penned a long note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3XD-ZbolmR/

Bhumi, who received a gold coin from her mother, explained the tradition that her mother has followed when she enjoys her work in a project

The note read, "Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, i remember how overwhelmed mom got and I somewhere knew I have another one coming my way. I remember the ride back home. No one spoke. Once we were home, samiksha started talking to me and there were just tears rolling down her eyes. She said - This film is beyond what it does for you, it's about what it does for those children. We can't fail them again. Today I have 7 coins from mom :)There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Tahira Kashyap dropped face holding back tears and heart emojis.

Content creator and actor Kusha Kapila wrote, "this is so beautiful."

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.

Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor