"There is no Ken without Barbie": Ryan Gosling reacts to Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's Oscars snub

Los Angeles [US], January 24 : Actor Ryan Gosling, who received a Best Supporting Actor nomination in Oscar 2024 for his work in 'Barbie' has a mixed feeling after the nominees were unveiled.

He is happy about the achievement, although, at the same place, his thoughts were with Greta Gerwig, who failed to be nominated in the Best Director category, and Margot Robbie, who was left out of the Best Actress category, reported People.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," Gosling said in a statement shared with People.

He explained that to say he's disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories "would be an understatement."

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees," his statement continued.

According to People, Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, were recognized in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The record-breaking film also received nominations in Costume Design and Production Design categories. Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerly, Robbie Brenner and David Hyman were nominated for Best Picture as producers.

Apart from receiving two nominations for Best Original Song, America Ferrera also got nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Gosling congratulated Ferrera and talked about being nominated for "portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

"I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," his statement read.

Like Gosling, Ferrera also shared her disappointment about the nominations, telling Variety that "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it."

"Creating this world, and taking something that didn't have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list," Ferrera added, reported People.

