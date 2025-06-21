"There Is No Life Without Music”: Somy Ali on Her Eternal Love for Melody This World Music Day

As the world celebrates the power of sound and rhythm on World Music Day (June 21), humanitarian and former Bollywood actress Somy Ali opens up about her deep emotional connection with music, rooted in nostalgia, poetry, and reverence for legends.

“There is no life without music. I can’t remember a time growing up when my mom didn’t have Kishore Kumar, Rafi Saab, Mukesh ji, Lata ji, Asha ji, and so many more legends from the 70s and 80s blasting on her cassette player.”

Somy’s early music influences are firmly grounded in classic Bollywood melodies. Her face lights up as she fondly recalls timeless gems like Karz, Sanam Teri Kasam, Kati Patang, and Kya Hua Tera Wada. But it's not just nostalgia—it’s the depth of lyrics, the layered metaphors, and the emotional storytelling that leaves a lasting impact on her. “The lyrics, the vocals, the composition—everything was relevant to the actual storyline,” she shares. “Take a song like Jis Gali Mein Tera Ghar Na Ho Balma, or Sheeshe Ho Ya Dil Ho, they ripped your heart to shreds. Nothing beats the combination of Rajesh Khanna, Amit ji, Reena ji, and my favorite, Mumtaz ji.”

When asked about her all-time favorite singer, Somy doesn’t hesitate to express her admiration. “Today, I am absolutely obsessed with Shreya Ghoshal ji. She’s stunningly beautiful and her voice kills me—always makes me teary-eyed. She has an angel’s voice.”

Somy believes that a singer’s command over Hindi and Urdu—like the mastery shown by legends such as Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar—is vital, something she feels Shreya, Sonu Nigam, and Arijit Singh embody effortlessly. “Sonu and Arijit are my other two male obsessions. There’s no one like them for me.”

“Justuju Jis Ki Thi from Umrao Jaan and Abhi Mujhme Kahin sung by Sonu Nigam are two I can’t live without. They make me cry every time. And Acha Chalta Hoon—oh my God, it’s so heartbreakingly beautiful, I’ve heard it countless times.”

To Somy, good music isn’t just entertainment; it’s therapy. “Yes, music uplifts the mood,” she says, adding that she loves many songs featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol for their timeless charm and emotional depth.

While the music industry often leans on nostalgia by remixing old hits, Somy makes her stance clear: “That’s my biggest pet peeve. They ruin the authenticity of the original songs. I absolutely detest remixes. It’s honestly disrespectful to the great legends who sang them.”