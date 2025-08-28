"There is No Shortcut You Need To Be Patient": Kriti Sanon Credits Her Journey to Hard Work and Perseverance

Kriti Sanon, an actress who has consistently impressed audiences with her acting prowess and undeniable box office appeal, has cemented her position as one of the leading stars of her generation. With a hat-trick of successes last year through Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Do Patti, she has proven her versatility by acing diverse roles — from a robot to an air hostess to a double role. Known for her ability to create effortless chemistry with any co-star and breathe life into any character, Kriti today stands in a league of her own.

Speaking about her journey at a recent conclave, Kriti emphasized the importance of perseverance and self-belief in an industry where opportunities are hard-earned. “You need to really be passionate about it, and there is no shortcut. Nothing comes easy; there are no free lunches. You have to work hard towards it, and what is also very, very important is not to give up, because there will be times, especially when you don’t come from a film background, when no one’s giving you anything on a platter. There will be so many people telling you why it’s too big a dream, why it can’t happen, why contact is needed, why connections are needed, or what is wrong with you — you’re too short, you’re too tall, you’re too thin, you’re not in the right shape, whatever. I feel people are going to tell you what’s wrong with you; no one’s really going to tell you that you can do it other than you. I feel you really need to be very driven, passionate, and patient, because it will come when the time is right, but you have to keep working on yourself.”

With her dream run at the box office and her commitment to evolving as an artist, Kriti is steadily tracking toward the No.1 spot. Her upcoming lineup includes the much-anticipated Tere Ishk Mein opposite Dhanush, the stylish entertainer Cocktail 2, and, as reports suggest, the high-octane Don 3. With this stellar slate, the actress is set to further redefine her trajectory in Bollywood.