"There is no villain in this story...": Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14 years of marriage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation after nearly 14 years of marriage, sharing the news with their fans through a joint statement on social media.

The couple, known for their long-standing partnership both on and off screen, emphasised that the decision to part ways was mutual and taken with care, respect and consideration for their family.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi posted a joint note on their Instagram Stories. In the message, they said they have chosen to "part ways" but will continue to stand by values like "peace," "growth," and "kindness." They made it clear that the decision was "mutual" and taken with care and respect for each other.

"Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet continue to have each other's backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values for the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer."

They went on to share that there is "no villain in this story" and asked people not to jump to conclusions. Stressing that they choose "peace over drama," the couple requested love, respect, and kindness as they move forward in life."

"We commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and doing whatever it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story, and no negativity attached to this decision," they added.

"Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sincerity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali," the statement further read.

Mahhi Vij is widely recognised for her roles in popular television shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, while Jay Bhanushali has been a prominent figure in TV serials and reality shows.

The two married in 2011 and later expanded their family through fostering two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017, followed by the birth of their daughter Tara in 2019.

Jay and Mahhi also won Nach Baliye Season 5 in 2013 and were seen separately in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

