There is not a single day when you are not missed, actress Khushbu tells late brother

Chennai, June 13 Politician, actress and producer Khushbu Sundar on Friday penned an emotional birthday wish to her late brother on the occasion of his 60th birthday, saying that although he was not with them physically, he continued to live on in their hearts.

Taking to Instagram to post pictures of her brother along with her family members, the actress penned a lengthy and emotional birthday wish.

She wrote, "You would have been 60 today Bhaijaan. There isnt a single day when you are not missed. Miss your sudden surprises and your words of advise. Your love and concern, your words of reprimand, your care."

She went on to say, "Today, you are not with us physically, but you continue to live in our hearts. We don't mourn you, we celebrate you, just as you would have always wanted us to remember you. You lived life as a big celebration. And today, on your 60th birthday, we celebrate you. Happy birthday Bhaijaan. I am sure you are celebrating with Allah up there.#Happy60 #happybirthday #bhaijaan"

The actress and politician was among the first to express shock and grief at the tragic Air India crash that happened on Thursday.

Khushbu had then said, "Profoundly pained at the air crash of Air India flight, flying from Ahmedabad to London, with 242 passengers and crew on board. Life is so fragile and unpredictable. Prayers for the recovery of the survivors. Heartfelt deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones who have lost their kith and kin."

On the professional front, Khushbu, who is busy acting in films and television serials, is also producing her husband, director Sundar C's upcoming film 'Mookuthi Amman 2', along with Vel's International and Rowdy Pictures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor