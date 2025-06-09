There must be space for voices that don't come with big stars, but with big hearts, says Kadaisi Vivasayi producer Sameer Bharat Ram

Chennai, June 9 Sameer Bharat Ram, an independent producer who has produced several critically acclaimed Tamil films such as 'Kadaisi Vivasayi and 'Uriyadi', has now penned a heartfelt note on the problems faced by independent producers in the industry, saying that there must be space in this industry "for voices that don't come with big stars, but with big hearts."

The usually silent producer took to his X timeline to post a two page statement in which he detailed the difficulties he faced when it came to selling his films, despite all of them getting glowing reviews from the critics.

In his statement titled 'Hope. A note from an independent producer', Sameer Bharat Ram said, "A lot of people keep asking me-how do you, as an independent producer, market or sell your films so easily? And I just smile. Because the truth is... it's anything but easy.

"...To be honest, selling the kind of films we make has been one of the hardest, most painful parts of this journey. Often harder than making the films themselves. Sometimes, it's even been humiliating. Right from the first film I was a part of. It was raw, honest, and full of fire. Critics loved it. Audiences who saw it embraced it. But no one wanted to buy it. Not even after all the glowing reviews. I started doubting myself. Wondered if I was delusional."

Pointing out that this particular film went on to become one of the most pirated films, Bharat Ram said, "That's how badly people wanted to see it. But it broke my heart that so few in the trade believed in it enough to bring it to them the right way."

Giving details of the fate another soulful important film which some called "too documentary-like," "not commercial" suffered, Sameer Bharat Ram said, "Still, we had to fight to get it noticed."

The producer lamented that he hoped that things would change when the next film came out. "I thought-maybe this time will be different. But the rejection was worse. I was told it looked like a short film with school kids. A respected production house even told me to chop it up and sell it as a TV series. That one hurt. A lot," he said.

Stating that once the films released and the audience appreciated them, the same people who found fault with it came back with praises, the producer said,"That's always been the irony. The validation doesn't come first. It comes last. After all the battles. After all the nights of doubt. I will always be grateful to the few platforms and people who believed in our cinema."

Stating that he understood the pressure platforms faced to pick big tentpole films from large studios and other packaged films from them, he however pointed out,"But I still believe-deeply-that there must be space in this industry for independent producers. For voices that don't come with big stars, but with big hearts. We make good films. I say that without arrogance, but with conviction. Films that stay. That has a long shelf life. That people come back to. They aren't expensive to acquire. That delivers ROI. The numbers prove it. The love proves it. All we ask for is a little more room. A little more faith. A little more hope."

The producer signed off the statement on a hopeful note. "It's not easy. It never has been. And I know it won't be. For even our upcoming films. Be it Pulavar or Nallathor Veenai Seithe or KKKK. But I'm still here. Still making cinema. Still believing. Still hoping. For all of us out there doing this the hard way-may things change. Someday. For the better. Until then, we hold on. Hope."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor