"There should be effort from both sides": Pankaj Kapur on theme of generational gap in 'Binny and Family'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Binny and Family', which is all about bridging the generation gap and making the family bond stronger. He shared that every generation needs to learn from each other and narrow the communication gap.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I there should be an effort from both sides. The problem with today's youngsters is that they have a lot of answers available on the internet, such as on Google. There are many other sources from which they feel that they can get the answers. Somewhere or the other, it is not wrong. It is correct. But the experience of parents, grandparents, and elders can also help them achieve things that may not be available on the internet or Google. So there should be a mix of both so that both generations can learn from each other. The most important thing is to develop trust, closeness and togetherness within the family."

He continued, "Today's generation is advanced in many ways from other generations as they have more information. What is lacking is experience. That experience, and wisdom, can be obtained from our elders. And the elders should try to recognise the energy and communication skills of today's generation."

The 'Maqbool' actor praised the writer and director of the film Ssanjay Tripaathy, saying, "He has written the script so well and made my character a professor. His father was also a professor and mine too."

While elaborating on his character and how the director has created it in the film, he shared, "So, professors have an amazing quality that they work with youngsters. It is very easy for them to relate with youngsters. And they are related to education. So, it is also easy for them to learn and teach. Mentally, they are also ready for the fact that if someone teaches, they will learn more and impart it."

"In the film, when my character (Pankaj Kapur) realises that his granddaughter is trying to communicate with him he thinks that he should also try to understand the perspective of the young generation. So, this is a character of an educated person who is not only ready to teach but learn also."

Actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan, who is making her debut with the film shared that the film deals with tackling the issue in families because of the generation gap. She said, " It's not a generation gap, it's a communication gap. So I think a lot of people around my age think that our grandparents or parents won't understand us. But if you don't talk to them, you won't even know that they might understand. So, I encourage everyone that you spend some more time with your parents. Sit with them, sit with your grandparents. Because whatever you learn from them, no one else can give you in life. I think it is very important to trust our parents and discuss your issues with them."

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' fame Rajesh Kumar added that to bridge the gap between the generations it is important to stop creating fear and boundaries. "It is important that we should not create fears in the minds of any generations or the boundaries like 'I am your father' or 'grandfather' then the communication gap can be narrowed down between the generations."

Talking about the film, recently makers unveiled the trailer which is 2 minutes and 39 seconds long. It gives a glimpse into the life of Binny, a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. The story takes an interesting turn when her grandparents move in with her parents, leading to conflicts due to the generational gap. The film promises to be an entertaining watch.

Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Binny and Family is set to release on September 20.

