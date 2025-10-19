"There were a few explosions...": Glen Powell opens up doing some "nerve-racking" stunts in 'The Running Man'

Washington DC [US], October 19 : Actor Glen Powell recently shared his working experience in 'The Running Man' and opened up on what went wrong during the shooting of his new movie, which is a remake of the 1987 film, reported People.

He revealed that filming some of the stunts was a "little nerve-racking."

"There were a few explosions that hit me in the face," he said during New York Comic Con, adding, "and a fire extinguisher that exploded before it was supposed to, that definitely took me by surprise."

As per the IMDb synopsis, The Running Man is a "dystopian thriller that sees Powell's character Ben Richards, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original, take part in a bloodthirsty game show where contestants are pursued by 'hunters." The hunters are hired to kill them, but Richards has to survive to win the prize money to help his sick daughter," reported People.

Powell, who expected some stunt in the film because of the storyline, noted that he enjoyed "being surprised" in a role. "I always try to keep myself surprised because that's all the good stuff, you never want to be too surefooted on a set," he added, as quoted by the outlet.

He also recalled shooting for a sequence in the film where his fans will see his "authentic reactions" when he falls "down the side of a building."

"They let a cable loose a little before I thought it was going to be let loose," he revealed of the stunt mishap. "If you fall even just a couple of feet down the side of a building when you're not expecting it, it's a little nerve-racking," as quoted by People.

The Running Man is directed by Edgar Wright, from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall. The two have worked together in the past, including on 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Apart from Powell and Josh Brolin, 'The Running Man' also stars Colman Domingo, Jayme Lawson, Lee Pace, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, and Michael Cera.

The original 1987 film was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Yaphet Kotto, Jim Brown, Jesse Ventura and more, according to People.

'The Running Man', directed by Edgar Wright, is in theatres on November 14.

