There’s a Huge Difference Between Acting in Music Video and Acting in a Movie Says, Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali, the popular singing sensation who has captured hearts with her chart-topping hits and vibrant on-screen presence in her music videos is all set to embark on a new journey as she makes her acting debut on the silver screen with the upcoming film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. As she is ready for this new journey, Dhvani opens up about the challenges and transition from acting in music videos to playing a completely different character in a movie.

Talking about the stark contrast between the two mediums, Dhvani says, “There’s a significant difference between acting in music videos and acting in films. In music videos, I’m usually portraying a version of myself, But in a movie, it's a whole new ballgame, as you're stepping into someone else’s shoes, portraying a different person altogether. To truly become the character I had to really dive deep into understanding this new process, which also involved a lot of unlearning to approach it with fresh eyes."

She goes on to emphasize the preparation that went into her debut role: "We put immense effort into shaping the character of Meera with my director Saurabh Dasgupta, and just two days before filming began, I was working closely with Laxman sir, refining every scene to make sure I did justice to the vision that Saurabh and the writers had crafted. It was important for me to embody the character fully and give it my all, so that what we envisioned could come alive on screen." Dhvani concluded by reflecting on her experience as an artist working in different mediums, saying, “Both music videos and films require different approaches to acting, and both come with their own set of challenges. As an artist, I hope to do justice in both these spaces and deliver performances that resonate with audiences."

Flaunting an ensemble cast, the film is packed with industry stalwarts like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma. Laxman Utekar’s Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali & Aashim Gulati, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, is all set to release theatrically on 20th September 2024. A Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production, the young musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.