"There's a lot of Sliding Doors moments": Dua Lipa talks about her relationship with Callum Turner

Washington DC [US], June 13 : Before Dua Lipa started dating Callum Turner, to whom she just confirmed she's engaged, they had several serendipitous encounters, reported People.

In a cover story with British Vogue, the 'Houdini' singer opened up about her relationship with the actor, whom she met at The River Cafe in London while having dinner with her dad.

"There's a lot of Sliding Doors moments," said Lipa about her relationship.

In 2014, Lipa was working at La Bodega Negra, and there's a photo of Turner outside the same spot that year. Then, in 2020, they attended the same pre-lockdown party and later found they had photos with the same guy in the background, only an hour apart, reported People.

"We have so many friends in common," she said.

A year after they were introduced to each other at The River Cafe, she was in Los Angeles having dinner with her friend when Turner showed up.

"Oh, it's that really hot guy from The River Cafe," she thought.

Callum Turner asked her what she was reading, and she said Hernan Diaz's novel Trust. "And we both just happened to be reading the same book," she said.

When asked if that made her feel like they were destined to be together, she said, "1000%."

She added that her engagement ring was made after Turner consulted her best friends and her sister."I'm obsessed with it. It's so me," Lipa said. "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

They became Instagram official in July 2024 and recently made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala in May, reported People.

