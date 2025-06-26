There’s a Spontaneity That Sir Captures”: Sara Ali Khan on Working With Anurag Basu

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses of this generation. She has always won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant performances. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Metro... In Dino and has already started winning hearts. While the actress will be working with director Anurag Basu in the film, she recently shared her experience of working with him.

Sara is truly happy to be working with director Anurag Basu. She had earlier expressed that she is a big fan of the director and that it’s a dream come true to work with him. She is even glad to be called an “Anurag Basu heroine.” Now, as Metro... In Dino gears up for its release in the coming week, Sara has once again shared her experience of working with Anurag Basu. She said,

"There’s less pressure on you I feel. I think because zyaada time nahi hota preparation ka, (there isn't much time for preparations) which is very liberating cause it’s actually not really on you. He gives it to you and you just have to live with it spontaneously and do it in the moment. Which I think sometimes is really very good because sometimes you know you overthink, overprepare which sometimes atak jaate ho issi tareeke mein. (You get stuck with this pattern) There’s a spontaneity that sir captures … just because it’s the first time we’re doing it (laughs)”This has indeed raised the excitement to see Sara in the much-awaited Metro... In Dino. The film is set to release on July 4th, and Sara is all set to win hearts once again.