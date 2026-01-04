"There's a whole lot of newfound interest in Indian ingredients and flavours": Chef Kunal Kapur

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Indian cuisine is seeing a steady change on the global stage, moving beyond old stereotypes and gaining recognition for its diversity and regional richness. It is now being explored and appreciated in many parts of the world for its wide range of flavours and traditions.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur believes this shift is being driven by curiosity and experimentation. In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Globally, people are experimenting with Indian ingredients and Indian food, which is getting a lot of popularity. Very unique and modern versions or tasting menus or small plates of Indian food, whether it's Europe, especially in the UK or the US or even in Belize, there's a whole lot of newfound interest in Indian ingredients and flavours, and it's doing very well. And we're now getting Michelin mentions to getting Michelin stars to Indian restaurants that are doing things a little differently."

Kapur said there is a visible shift towards regional ingredients, local produce and lesser-known culinary traditions.

Digital platforms have further accelerated this transition, enabling chefs, home cooks, and food enthusiasts to share recipes, techniques, and regional knowledge instantly.

"So because accessibility has become so easy, people can access information anytime, any place, whatever they want. And because people are also sharing 'this is my home food, this is my regional food, this is my kitchen food' that diversity, and the overwhelming response of people sharing and pouring their knowledge on social media has made it easy and accessible for many to use that information. For example, I get a lot of DMs saying, 'Thank you so very much. I tried one of your recipes from YouTube or an Instagram reel I saw, and it turned out very well. Now this is part of the menu at one of my small cafes in a small town.'"

Kunal Kapur said the long-held perception that "Indian food is oily, greasy and overly spicy is gradually changing, as people realise that this is not the reality of the cuisine. He noted that within India, a strong movement is underway, driven by greater awareness, social media and growing interest in local ingredients, regional produce and indigenous cuisines."

According to him, "this shift is helping people move away from stereotypes such as associating Mumbai only with Pav bhaji, when in fact the city is home to a rich mix of Sindhi, Gujarati and Maharashtrian food traditions, reflecting its multicultural nature."

Kapur added, "Right now, at the global stage, I see South Indian as a cuisine. I see no onion, no garlic, and no Satvik or Jain cuisines gaining popularity or attracting people. The ethos and philosophy behind vegetarian Indian cuisine are gaining significant popularity. So these are the popular themes that people have picked up."

"It's no longer about serving large quantities of food, but about understanding it well and presenting it with care, where even a smaller portion carries a lot of emotion, enthusiasm and love," he said.

Kunal said Indian cuisine is still misunderstood, but added that it is more accurate to say it is not yet fully understood.

He pointed out that Indian cuisine is far more diverse. While South Indian food is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, many regional Indian cuisines remain unfamiliar to international audiences.

"I think it is to a certain degree misunderstood, but it's not very well understood, is the right word. Because what has happened is that Indian food internationally, there are these few dishes which have become the face of Indian food. Whether you call it butter chicken, naan, garlic naan, biryani, chicken tikka and paneer tikka, they have become the quintessential Punjabi or the commercial Indian food of North Indian restaurants, kind of becoming the expectation of the client," Kapur said.

"Indian food is very vast. South Indian food is gaining significant popularity worldwide. But there is still a lot of regional Indian food that people don't understand because they are not exposed to that food yet," he said.

"This gap is gradually being addressed, pointing out that "a lot of popular restaurants are doing a fantastic job of bringing out regional sensibilities and serving them to the global clientele."

Kunal, who is among the judging panel of the upcoming reality TV show MasterChef India, along with Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, talked about the show, saying, "This season is very different because this season for the first time we are having contestants in jodis. The contestants who come in pairs will compete for the title of MasterChef. And these jodis are very interesting because they are either your blood relatives or jis ghar mein aapki shaadi huyi hai. For example, brother and sister, two brothers, two sisters, father and daughter, son and mother, sister-in-law and daughter-in-law, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. So these are the different kinds of jodis that we have," he said.

According to Kapur, the format brings an added emotional layer to the competition. "You will be able to taste the flavour of those relationships along with the food," he noted.

MasterChef India to start from January 5 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

