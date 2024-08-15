"There's no fear in people who commit these inhumane acts": Kriti Sanon reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Actor Kriti Sanon has demanded justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital.

In an Instagram post, Kriti on Thursday wrote, "While we celebrate our 78th year of Independence and feel proud on how far we've come as a country globally.. it breaks my heart to see the terrifying reality that women are still not Safe in their own country. There is absolutely no fear in the people who commit these inhumane acts. And even today, its the woman being blamed for being a victim!!!"

Raising concern over the safety of the women in the country, she asked, "Unless there is faster justice, severe punishments and more importantly better upbringing, nothing is gonna change. Are we really FREE when our basic safety is in question??"

She captioned the post, "Heavy heart and angry soul. Aaj wish karne ka mann nahi kiya.."

A while ago, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan expressed his deep anger and concern over the shocking incident.

On his X account, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better."

"We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim ? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That's what we need. Perhaps ? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night," his post further read.

Earlier in the day, Kareena condemned the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata.Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, "12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change."

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards saying, "Justice needs to be served," "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is justice denied."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor