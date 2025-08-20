“There’s No Formula”  Says Rakul Preet Singh on Choosing Roles as She Fronts De De Pyaar De 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Ramayana

Rakul Preet Singh, who has steadily carved her space as one of the most versatile and glamorous stars of her generation, opened up in a recent interview about her approach towards choosing on-screen roles. The actress revealed that she does not bind herself to a set pattern or formula while saying yes to projects, but instead looks for stories that resonate with her at different levels.

“When it comes to how she chooses her on-screen roles, Rakul says she isn’t chasing one kind of cinema, but growth. ‘There’s no formula. Sometimes it’s the director, sometimes the script, sometimes just one line in the story that speaks to me.’ It is the story that stays with people, and that is what she needs to be moved by. Admitting that she loves that her profession allows her to step into a mind that is nothing like her own,” the actress shared.

With this clarity of thought and instinctive connection to her scripts, Rakul continues to headline some of the biggest upcoming films. She is set to return in the much-awaited De De Pyaar De 2, reprising her chemistry that had charmed audiences in the original, and will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, a sequel that promises equal parts entertainment and glamour. Adding to the buzz, reports suggest that Rakul is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, one of the most ambitious cinematic spectacles currently in the making.

With a string of big-ticket films and her undeniable glam quotient, Rakul Preet Singh stands tall as one of the most exciting leading ladies to watch out for. She continues to balance substance with stardom, proving that her choices are as dynamic as her on-screen presence.