"There's no one like you," Alia pens adorable birthday wish for 'pops' Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is dedicated to her father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who turned a year older on Friday.

She uploaded two candid pictures. The first image is from her mehendi ceremony in which Mahesh Bhatt is adorably looking at Alia. In the second picture, the father-daughter Jodi can be seen indulged in meditation.

"sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do happy birthday pops/g-pa there's no one like you," Alia captioned the post.

Earlier, on Friday, Mahesh Bhatt also received heartfelt birthday posts from wife Soni Razdan, daughters Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt.

"From the boy I never knew to the gorgeous man I do .... Happy Birthday sweetheart. I wish you many more ... can't imagine life without you in it," Soni wrote.

In her Instagram post, Pooja said that she is "privileged to be born to a man who continues to lead by example."

Shaheen's post for her dad is also quite special.

"Happy Birthday buddy boy. You're my favourite person and you make everything better," she wrote in her post.

In 1970, Mahesh married Lorraine Bright (later name changed to Kiran Bhatt), and they had two children - Rahul and Pooja Bhatt. Later, he tied the knot with actor Soni Razdan in 1986 - they share two daughters, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt received several accolades, including four National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards. He is known for his works such as Daddy (1989) and Swayam (1991), Aashiqui (1990) and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), in which he cast Pooja Bhatt with actor Aamir Khan. He next directed 'Sadak', which was also a hit.

'Zakhm' is also one of his remarkable projects. It is a semi-autobiographical film that explores the complexities of religious identity and familial bonds. Starring Ajay Devgn and Pooja Bhatt, the film beautifully captures the struggles of a son dealing with his mother's turbulent past. Bhatt's nuanced direction and the film's haunting music make it a poignant watch.During the 1990s, he won critical acclaim for 'Sir', along with other hits such as 'Gumraah' and Criminal . In 1994, he won the National Film Award - Special Jury Award for directing Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

