“There’s Something Special Planned for My Fans” Rishab Shetty Teases Big 2026 Announcement

Following the monumental success of Kantara A Legend Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty has firmly cemented his position as one of Indian cinema’s most formidable creative forces. A true pan India phenomenon, Shetty has emerged as the biggest actor writer director superstar of the current generation, redefining storytelling rooted in culture while commanding massive global appeal. Kantara, which crossed an extraordinary 850 crore worldwide, not only shattered box office records but also sparked a cultural movement, earning critical acclaim and an unprecedented connection with audiences across languages and regions. The film’s success further reinforced Shetty’s rare ability to blend authenticity, scale, and cinematic brilliance into a powerful theatrical experience.

Speaking about his plans after completing Kantara A Legend Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty revealed a shift in focus for the coming year. “I will be shooting, but this time as an actor, since I am planning not to step behind the camera to direct a movie,” he says, adding that he will next be seen in Prasanth Varma directed Jai Hanuman. Reflecting on what lies ahead, he further shared, “I will start writing and initiate the pre production process of my new project next year. There’s something special that I have planned for my fans and I will make a big announcement for them in 2026.”

As Rishab Shetty steps into an exciting new phase of his career, 2026 promises to be anything but quiet. With a powerful acting lineup, a highly anticipated pan India film, and a major announcement in the pipeline, Shetty continues to evolve while staying deeply connected to his roots. For fans and the industry alike, the journey ahead signals yet another landmark chapter in the rise of a true cinematic powerhouse.