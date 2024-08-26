"These allegations need to be treated with utmost seriousness": Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to the Hema Committee report

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 26 : Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has reacted to the Justice Hema Committee report that was recently made public.

In a statement to the media, the actor said, "If allegations have been made, thorough investigations need to be followed up with, and if these investigations lead to the allegation being proven right, there has to be exemplary punishments handed out."

"On the other side, if the allegations are false, even then there should be exemplary punishments. Either way, these allegations need to be treated with utmost seriousness, and I hope this is the beginning of a process that will clear up everything in front of us," Prithviraj added.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

Kerala government on Sunday said that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor