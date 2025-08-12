"They are not 'strays' but community dogs": John Abraham writes to CJI, calls for review of SC's order

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Actor John Abraham has written to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, urging him to review the recent stray dog order passed by the Supreme Court.

In his letter, John wrote, "I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogsrespected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations."

He pointed out that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Dog Rules 2023 require the sterilisation, vaccination, and return of community dogs to their home areasan approach endorsed by the World Health Organisation and proven effective in cities like Jaipur (70 per cent of dogs sterilised) and Lucknow (84 per cent).

"With an estimated 10 lakh community dogs, Delhi's canine population are its true residents. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all," John added.

John, who earlier this year became the first honorary director of PETA India, requested the CJI to look at the case through "compassion, science-based solutions and compliance with Indian law" to safeguard animals.

"By contrast, displacement simply fails. Delhi has an estimated 10 lakh dogs. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all, and removal only opens the door for unfamiliar, unsterilised, and unvaccinated dogs to move in, leading to greater competition, territorial disputes, and public health risks. I respectfully request a review and modification of this judgment in favour of the lawful, humane, and effective ABC approach, which safeguards public health while honouring the constitutional values of compassion and coexistence, a stand the Supreme Court has consistently upheld since 2015," he appealed.

On Monday, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

"If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala. The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.

"NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, and NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into, and if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench.

It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint. It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor