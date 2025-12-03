“They Are the Unsung Heroes”: Michelle Pfeiffer Highlights the Power of Mom in Holiday Drama Oh. What. Fun

Prime Video is set to roll out a heartfelt and hilarious look at family dynamics with Oh. What. Fun., starring screen icon Michelle Pfeiffer as Claire Clauster, a holiday-loving matriarch. After efforts being overlooked one too many times, Claire embarks on an unexpected, empowering journey of self-discovery that turns the holidays upside down. Director Michael Showalter secured Pfeiffer as the filmmakers’ first choice, drawn to her star power and how naturally she fit the story.

“Michelle is one of the great actresses of all time,” Showalter says. “She is the central storyline, the anchor of the movie and, really, of her family. Claire has been preparing for this holiday for months and really looks forward to her kids coming home. She also hopes they will act on the hints she has been dropping to submit her for the Holiday Mom contest sponsored by her favorite daytime talk show, “The Zazzy Tims Show.” With their busy lives and loving but complicated relationships with each other and their mom, of course, they do nothing. And this sets in motion the central plot of the movie, which is that she goes off on her own and takes matters into her own hands.”

Pfeiffer found an immediate spark with Claire, a character she views as both relatable and quietly heroic. “When I read the script, I immediately connected with Claire because she represents so many moms who are the unsung heroes of their families, especially during the holidays. She's this incredibly capable person who makes everything look effortless. But inside, she's yearning to be seen and appreciated. And what I really loved is that this isn't just another holiday movie. It's really a story about self-discovery and finding your voice all wrapped up in this wonderful comedy,” Pfeiffer adds.

Directed by Michael Showalter, Oh.What.Fun is ready to brighten up your holiday season with a story about what happens when a mom finally decides to put herself first on her own holiday list. It also features a star-studded cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Denis Leary. The heart-warming holiday movie is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.