They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer They Call Him OG has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days of its release. The Telugu action crime drama opened strongly but witnessed a sharp decline on the second day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 19.25 crore on Friday, September 26, 2025. With this, its net collection stands at Rs 104 crore. The movie had an overall Telugu occupancy of 41.57 percent on Day 2. It recorded 32.60 percent in the morning shows, 38.42 percent in the afternoon, 43.45 percent in the evening and 51.79 percent at night.

Pawan Kalyan's Instagram Post (They Call Him OG Trailer)

The film opened with a huge Rs 63.75 crore on Day 1. Along with premiere shows that brought in Rs 21 crore, the total collection so far has crossed Rs 100 crore. Reports suggest the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 250 crore. It now needs steady growth in the coming days to maintain momentum and cover costs.

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG tells the story of mob boss Ojas Gambheera, who returns after a decade to seek revenge against rival crime lords. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Shaan Kakkar, Harish Uthaman and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The movie is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. Cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. The runtime is 154 minutes.

They Call Him OG Hindi Trailer