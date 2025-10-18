They Call Him OG OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Action Film Online

They Call Him OG OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer They Call Him OG is set for its digital premiere. The Telugu action crime drama will start streaming on Netflix from October 23. The film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Netflix confirmed the news on its social media pages with the caption, “Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back.”

Netflix's Instagram Post

They Call Him OG was released in theatres on September 25. It was one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie follows mob boss Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai’s underworld after ten years. He aims to rebuild his empire and take revenge on the new crime lord, Omi Bhau. The story shows his fight to reclaim power as old loyalties break and betrayals come to light.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Shaan Kakkar, Prakash Raj, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman. It has been directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya.

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 200 to 250 crore. According to Sacnilk, it earned Rs 191.5 crore in India and Rs 293.65 crore worldwide after 19 days of release.

They Call Him OG Trailer