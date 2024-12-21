"They demanded Rs 1 crore...": Actor Mushtaq Khan recounts horrifying kidnapping incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Actor Mushtaq Khan, who was reportedly kidnapped on November 20, held a press conference to share details about the harrowing experience, describing it as something straight out of a film.

"Since childhood, we've heard stories and seen in movies how a rich man's son is kidnapped. I never imagined something like this could happen to me, but it did," Mushtaq told the media on Friday.

Mushtaq recounted how, following his memorable role in the film Welcome, he began receiving numerous invitations to events as a chief guest, often accompanied by honorariums and incentives. In late October, he was contacted by a man named Rahul Saini, who claimed they had previously met in Noida. According to Mushtaq, Rahul invited him to an award function for senior actors, offering Rs. 75,000 for his appearance, with an advance payment of Rs. 25,000.

"Rahul Saini called me in late October, saying they wanted me as the chief guest for an award show honouring doctors, army personnel, and athletes. He agreed to my fee of Rs. 75,000 and even transferred Rs. 25,000 in advance," Mushtaq said.

On November 20, Mushtaq flew from Mumbai to Delhi, expecting to attend the event. However, after landing in Delhi, he was picked up by a driver who unexpectedly drove towards Meerut instead of the designated venue. Eventually, two armed men confronted him, covered his face, and took him to a room where six others awaited. The kidnappers demanded Rs. 1 crore as ransom.

"They demanded Rs. 1 crore and began discussing how to collect the money. When I told them I didn't have that much, they couldn't believe it. They said, 'You've worked with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. How can you not have money? And what about your film Gadar? It earned Rs. 500 crore; you must have been paid at least Rs. 5 crore.' They assumed actors are always swimming in money, but I told them that's not how it works," Mushtaq explained.

During the press conference, Mushtaq revealed how he realised his life was in danger and decided to escape. He managed to break free from his captors and immediately reported the incident to the police.

Mushtaq Khan is a well-known character actor in Bollywood, with a career spanning decades. He is celebrated for his comedic roles in films such as Welcome, Gadar, and Baadshah.

