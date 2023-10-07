"They have made country proud": Gurdaas Mann lauds India contingent at Asian Games for winning over 100 medals

Chandigarh [India], October 7 : Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan on Saturday congratulated the Indian contingent at the Asian Games for scripting history by clinching over 100 medals.

"They have made the country proud. They are stars of the world & our heroes...," Maan told ANI.

India won four more medals in archery on Saturday morning while the women's kabaddi team won the gold giving India its 100th medal.

The 100th medal - old- came in the women's kabaddi final with India's team getting better of Chinese Taipei in a closely-contested match.

The Indian contingent has a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best in Jakarta.

