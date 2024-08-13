"They have put their life experiences in cinema: Salman Khan on Salim-Javed's film industry journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo who transformed Indian cinema in the 1970s with iconic films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, and Don, were honoured at the trailer launch event of the docuseries Angry Young Men on Tuesday.

This docuseries delves into their groundbreaking creative partnership and enduring influence on the film industry.

The trailer launch event was attended by Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar's children Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, and noted figures from the industry. Javed Akhtar arrived in his signature kurta-pyjama look, accompanied by his daughter-in-law Shibani.

At the event, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Salim Khan's son, spoke about their impact on the Hindi film industry, highlighting how Salim-Javed infused their personal experiences and observations into their films.

"Salim-Javed took their life experiences and what they learned from people around them and they put it in cinema. The rest of the writers...cinema se utha ke cinema mein daala hai...God makes men. They don't want to be men anymore. He makes a lot of men, but in this generation, they don't want to be men. These two here, my father and Javed Sahab are still men because they want to be," Salman Khan said.

He further said, "I have liked all the films but for me 'Deewaar', 'Zanjeer', 'Don', 'Sholay'...Whenever we produce our films, I am sure Farhan and Zoya must be revisiting all their films."

On the question when he realised that his father is "the Salim Khan", Salman responded, "Jab se kuch samajh aaya to Salim-Javed hi samajh mein aaye, baaki koi samajh mein nahi aaye."

Angry Young Men, produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, will stream on Prime Video starting August 20. The docuseries, executive produced by Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao. It features personal narrations from Salim-Javed and insights from notable figures in Indian cinema.

Salman Khan, in a press note, described the docuseries as a tribute to his father and Javed Akhtar's legacy. He expressed a desire to see the duo reunite for future projects, stating, "Whether it's time, destiny, or professional choices that bring them together, their partnership always brings out the best. Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema."

Salim-Javed, who collaborated on 22 Bollywood films and two Kannada films, decided to part ways in 1982. The title Angry Young Men refers to the iconic hero type they created, which left an indelible mark on storytelling in cinema.

