"They made the world of 'Mirzapur' so exciting": Director Gurmmeet Singh credits writers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : As the much-awaited third season of 'Mirzapur' approaches its release date, fans are eagerly counting down the days.

Known for its gripping storyline and characters, the series has built a dedicated following over the years.

In a conversation with ANI, Gurmmeet Singh, the director of the fan-favourite series, spoke about what sets 'Mirzapur' apart.

"One unique aspect of Mirzapur is that its story isn't based on any written book. The narrative grows organically. Punit Krishna, the series' writer, created such deep characters from the beginning that we found the story within them, Gurmmeet Singh said.

Speaking about their creative approach, Gurmmeet added, "We didn't have to look outside; we explored the story through these characterswhat they wanted, what they needed, what their flaws were, and what could challenge them. This has always been our storytelling process. The credit goes to our writers who made the world of Mirzapur so exciting."

Earlier this week, makers released the trailer of the highly anticipated series.

In the action-packed trailer, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal.

It seems like he can go to any extent to get the throne.

Actors like Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma also left a mark with their presence in the trailer. At the end of the trailer, actor Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the empire.

https://x.com/PrimeVideoIN/status/1803710493510553672

Created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and season second came in 2020. The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.

