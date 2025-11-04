"...they should remember not to go on rooftops": SRK gives hilarious reply to 'Baazigar' co-star Shilpa Shetty's birthday wish for him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan truly has a knack for making anyone laugh with his amazing sense of humour.

Today, as he responded to fans' birthday wishes on X while celebrating his 60th birthday, many of his replies showcased his signature wit and humour. However, one response that truly stood out was his message to Shilpa Shetty.

"Happy birthday to the true 'KING' of hearts and my first hero @iamsrk

Here's to teaching gen A to Z the true art of romance! Wishing you great health, happiness, love and success always! Love you, Baazigar O Baazigar," Shilpa wrote on X while wishing SRK on his 60th birthday on November 1.

Responding to her message, SRK fondly recalled the iconic Baazigar scene where he pushes Shilpa off a rooftop and humorously warned "Gen A to Gen Z" not to try it.

"Thank u Shilpa... Yes Gen A to Z need to learn the art of romance... but they should remember not to go on rooftops like in Baazigar. Love u, big hugs," he posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen headlining 'King' in 2026.

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, fans received a special treat as the makers of his much-anticipated action entertainer King unveiled the official title and teaser.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, marks Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan.'

The one-minute, eleven-second teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before.

Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention, where he says, "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah."

The video also features a subtle detail, where Khan can be seen holding a "King of Hearts card," which also seems to be a nod to his long-standing title as the "King of Hearts" both on and off screen.

The teaser ends with the actor saying, "dar nahi deshath hu."

The film reportedly features her daughter Suhana as well.

