"They were amazing": Elle Fanning recalls movie premieres she attended as kid

Washington, DC [US], November 10 : Elle Fanning is taking a trip down memory lane, to when studios had "crazy" premieres tailored-made for kids, reported People.

Fanning attended the premiere for her new action movie, 'Predator: Badlands', in Los Angeles.

During the conversation, she recalled the time when studios held lavish premiere parties for children's movies that all of Hollywood's youngest talent would attend, according to People.

"Remember back then when there were kids' premieres? Like, they were amazing. There were elephants, and it was crazy," Fanning recalled.

"I remember going to those with my sister," she added of Dakota Fanning. "I'd get my little outfit ready and walk down [the red carpet]. I've always loved fashion, so I loved the kids' premieres of the early 2000s."

The 'A Complete Unknown' actress also recalled an annual Halloween charity bash hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis in Santa Monica, California, noting that she still enjoys dressing up for Halloween to this day.

Fanning went on to discuss her current project, 'Predator: Badlands', the most recent instalment in the Predator franchise, which also draws from the Alien franchise. In the film, set in the distant future, Fanning plays two roles: Thia, an android, and her rival, an android named Tessa, according to People.

"This is the furthest set into the future of an Alien film or a Predator film. Meaning the synths that I played were both the most advanced we've seen so far," Fanning explained. "Especially Thea's personality is huge and emotive and empathetic, and we've played with that. And also, she has great comedic timing. She is full of humour, which you've never seen a synth be quite this funny before, maybe. If people think I'm funny," as quoted by People.

"I was really hooked up to him, back to back, flying through the air and doing all of these stunts," she said, noting that they became extremely close throughout the filming process, according to People.

'Predator: Badlands' arrived in theatres on November 7.

