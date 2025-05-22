"They were crying, laughing...": Anupam Kher on crowd's reaction to his directorial film 'Tanvi The Great' at Cannes

London [UK], May 22 : Marathon man Anupam Kher has returned to the director's chair after over two decades with his film Tanvi The Great. The movie had its screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last week and received a warm response from the international audience.

Speaking toabout the reaction at Cannes, Kher said he was "overwhelmed" by how deeply the crowd connected with the film. The actor also shared how people in the theatre clapped, laughed, cried, and stayed back to ask questions after the screening.

"I was very overwhelmed by the reaction of people. They were clapping in between because the theme of the film resonated with them. They were crying, laughing at the end of the film. They didn't want to leave. They were asking questions. It's a beautiful feeling."

When asked what the recognition means to him and his team, especially after the struggles the film faced during its making, Kher said, "The success of the film on an international platform like Cannes and then in London proves that if you do something with conviction against all odds, it is the most gratifying feeling, and it will reach people's hearts. The film was made with great difficulty because people who were supposed to finance the film backed out at the last minute, but then I said, 'I have to make it because it's my conviction.'"

Tanvi The Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dreamto stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety.

https://x.com/AnupamPKher/status/1918617789709066710

The film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big-screen debut after years of working in television and on streaming platforms. Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swamy play crucial roles. Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC.

The film is set to release on July 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor