"They will experience our hospitality....": Manushi Chhillar on contestants from across world coming to India for 71st Miss World

New Delhi [India], February 9 : After a gap of 28 years, India will host the 71st Miss World pageant.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar is ecstatic about it and said that it is a great opportunity for the world to know India and its hospitality.

"I'm simply excited, and it's wonderful that so many girls will come to India and talk about it and experience our hospitality, just as India will also get to experience what I did six years ago when I attended a competition like this. They will be posting about their experiences on their social media handles. They have a great fan following so those people will also come to know about it. Their families and team will also be coming. So, there will be exposure at the same time for many countries," Manushi told ANI.

She was present at the pre-launch event in the capital along with Miss World Karolina Bielawska, Former Miss Worlds including, Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, and Stephanie Del Valle.

After winning the Miss World 2017 pageant, Manushi also forayed into acting and worked in movies such as 'Samrat Prithviraj' opposite Akshay Kumar. It was a great start for her and later she was seen in 'The Great Indian Family'.

Even though she is getting good projects, it was not so easy for her to get into the world of acting. Reflecting on her experience, she acknowledged a shift from feeling like an outsider in the profession to feeling at home and more familiar with her skills as an actor.

She shared, "Of course, I didn't know anything about it, so I had to start from the basics, I had to understand the industry, I had to understand my job as an actor, I had to work on my craft, which I still continue to, and you grow with every movie you do, so it's been a journey, it's only the third film coming on March 1. So with 'Operation Valentine' or in fact, every film I had worked there was something to learn. Today I feel a little more like I belong to this industry, before (that) I felt like I was an outsider, but now I am becoming part of it gradually."

The actor is looking forward to her next 'Operation Valentine' also starring Varun Tej. It has been shot in two languages, Hindi and Telugu.

Manushi talked about the difficulties of delivering the dialogues in a language she did not know, drawing on her experience filming a bilingual film. Despite the initial challenges, she learned it quickly.

"It was great working on the film. I had a lot of fun although I had to say dialogues in a language I didn't know as the film was shot in two languages. I enjoyed working with my co-stars. Varun is one of the nicest people I've ever worked with, and of course, I love the South food and their hospitality."

Talking about her future projects and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', she said, "There are many projects lined up, however, still waiting for the official announcement. I don't know if I am in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' or not I just hope I am, that is all I can say."

The 71st Miss World will take place between February 18 and March 9 unfolding across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A total of 120 contestants from countries across the globe will participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives, making them ambassadors of change. The 71st Miss World will culminate with a dazzling grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor