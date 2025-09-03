They’ve Seen My Struggles”: Kartik Aaryan on Why Audiences Relate to Him Despite Being an Outsider

Kartik Aaryan has firmly established himself as one of India’s most loved stars and a true box office puller. From delivering back-to-back successes to winning over audiences across demographics, he has emerged as the nation’s heartthrob whose charm extends both on and off screen. Behind the stardom is a dedicated actor who invests deeply into his roles, constantly evolving his craft while staying connected to his roots.

Speaking on what makes him so universally relatable, Kartik says, “It's definitely a strength. And it's not manufactured. People have seen my journey outsider to insider, struggle se success tak. My film choices probably helped, but the relatability comes from something real. It's imperfect and visible, and that creates hope and trust. That's why brands connect to it. It's not a strategy. It's just my life. As long as it remains honest, I don't mind being called relatable.” shared in recent interview.

That balance of emotion and acumen also reflects in how he sees his dual identity as an actor and entrepreneur. “Honestly, I can't separate the two. They go hand in hand. Even when I pick a film, it's not just about emotion or craft there's a business module in my head too. So yes, I'm an actor first. But I'm a businessman at the exact same time,” he adds.

As anticipation builds, Kartik gears up for a power-packed lineup ahead with Anurag Basu’s untitled directorial, the entertainer Naagzilla, and the much-talked-about rom com drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. With each project, he continues to reinforce why he is one of the most bankable and relatable stars of this generation and how his choices are always masterstrokes.