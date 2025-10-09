"...things should not be politicised in this matter," urges Zubeen Garg's wife Garima amid investigation into death of singer

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 9 : Amid the ongoing investigation into the death of her husband and legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia has urged people not to politicise his demise and appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward and share the truth.

Speaking to the media, Garima said, "I am still keeping the faith, 5 to 6 people have been arrested in this case, but they haven't spoken the truth yet...I am waiting very patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation team and the judicial system. I hope the truth comes out fast.."

"21 days have passed since Zubeen's death...those who were the eyewitnesses should come out...We have lost our icon, our heartbeat...Things should not be politicised in this matter," she urged.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday issued an order and suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who was arrested by the SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21 by flight.

An SIT is probing the case of his death. So far, the SIT has also arrested five other individuals related to the case, including the main event organiser, Shyamku Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhant Sharma, his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta.

Earlier, it was alleged that Zubeen died while scuba diving in Singapore. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

According to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched "to portray his death as accidental".

Zubeen's fans and family members are waiting for the truth to be uncovered through the investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor