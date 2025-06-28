"Thinking of you today": Shefali Jariwala's last post on X for "dost" Sidharth Shukla goes viral after her demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Shefali Jariwala left for heavenly abode on June 27, leaving the entertainment world in shock.

Social media has been flooded with her images and videos ever since the news of her untimely demise broke out. Many fans even dug out her old posts on Instagram and X.

Surprisingly, Shefali's last post was dedicated to her old friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021.

On his death anniversary, Shefali shared a photo where the two can be seen hugging during their time on the 'Bigg Boss 13' show and wrote, "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla." The post has gone viral in light of the news of her death.

Shefali and Sidharth were reportedly in a relationship for a brief period of time over 15 years ago. Then years later, they met on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13', where they were seen sharing a friendly relationship.

Shefali Jariwala, whose career skyrocketed after her appearance in the hit 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, 2025, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.Mumbai Police confirmed the news, "Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42.

She lived in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night.

A postmortem is being done at Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet clear."The All Indian Cine Workers Association also expressed its grief over her passing on social media.

In a heartfelt message, they wrote, "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time."

Jariwala was widely celebrated for her 2002 appearance in 'Kaanta Laga', which became an iconic moment in Indian pop culture.She later expanded her career into Bollywood with notable roles in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor