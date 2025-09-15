Third schedule of actor Vishal's 'Magudam' begins in Ooty

Chennai, Sep 15 The third schedule of shooting of director Ravi Arasu's eagerly awaited bilingual film, 'Magudam', featuring actors Vishal, Dushara Vijayan and Anjali in the lead, has now begun and is proceeding at a brisk pace in the scenic hill station of Ooty.

Director Ravi Arasu choose to confirm the commencement of the third schedule by putting out a post on his X timeline.

He wrote, "#Magudam third schedule started today in ooty. Grand feast is getting ready.Me & Vishal sir are eagerly waiting to serve you all (lightning symbol)... Get ready for kondattam. @VishalKOfficial @SuperGoodFilms_ @officialdushara @yoursanjali @gvprakash @dhilipaction @Richardmnathan @RIAZtheboss."

Sources close to the actor say that the schedule is bound to last at least for a week and that Vishal is expected to return to Chennai by next week.

It may be recalled that Vishal had, some time ago, shared an update about about the film's shoot.

He had then said, "Completed the second schedule and back to Chennai. More surprises awaiting in the near future. Love you darlings @dhilipaction and @Richardmnathan for the hardwork and team effort. Kickass action sequence we knocked off. So happy to release it on an auspicious day. Happy #vinayagarchaturthi #vinayakachavithi. Enjoy this day filled with joy, peace and prosperity to all my darlings. God bless #MAGUDAMFirstLook #MAKUTAMFirstLook. A @gvprakash Musical!"

It may be recalled the team had shot the second schedule too in Ooty. That was also the time the team made the announcement that actress Anjali had come on board the film.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1 this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film marks director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Talented actresses Dushara Vijayan and Anjali are playing the female leads. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai.

