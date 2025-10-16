Third shooting incident outside Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe, Lawrence Bishnoi associates claim responsibility

Mumbai, Oct 16 It was a chilling rewind of earlier events at comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada as multiple rounds were fired outside the cafe on Thursday.

The responsibility for the shooting has been claimed by the gang members of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Kulveer Sidhu and Goldy Dhillon. They put up a social media post claiming the responsibility for the attack, and said that they don’t intend to harm civilians but those who cheat and harm them should be warned.

The perpetrators wrote, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today’s firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulveer Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere”.

This marked the 3rd attack in 4 months at the Kap’s cafe in Surrey, Canada. The first attack was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The claim reportedly cites some remarks by Kapil Sharma that allegedly offended the Nihang Sikh community.

The second attack is claimed by gangs linked to Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi. The jailed gangster has been after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in order to avenge the illegal hunting of the black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Bishnoi has been going after those who are close to the superstar. For the longest time, Kapil Sharma’s sketch comedy shows were produced by Salman before the comedian-actor moved over to Netflix for the streaming show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Last year in October, politician Baba Siddique was gunned down near his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had claimed responsibility for the attack on the politician.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor