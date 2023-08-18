“This accidentally happened to me”: Ayushmann Khurrana on his role in ‘Dream Girl 2’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his film 'Dream Girl 2', bringing 'Pooja' back with more drama. He has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the fans for the movie.

The Dream Girl series offers a story that is very distinct from the films that Ayushmann usually does.

Talking about his role Ayushmann Khurrana shared, "I had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible. I chanced upon the Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation."

He added, " I like to always be original as an artiste and bring out-of-the-box concepts to people. You can’t get any more different than the Dream Girl franchise which is why I feel people have loved the first film so much and now the trailer reaction for Dream Girl 2 suggests that we are on the right track to deliver a solid entertainer to audiences. Every promotional material of this franchise has been loved by people. So, I hope they truly love Dream Girl 2. We have worked hard to bring people an entertainer that should make them fall off their seats."

