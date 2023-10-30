"This broke me..." Parineeti Chopra mourns demise of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Monday remembered the late actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends' sitcom.

Taking to Instagram story, Parineeti re-shared American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth's emotional tribute video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "It's taken me 3 days to say anything. Friends has been a loyal friend for 17 years now .. A warm hug, a shoulder to lean on ..This broke me .. I know it has broken an entire generation ..Matthew Perry, you were a part of all our lives. Each clip is more heartbreaking than the last. RIP Miss Chanandeler Bong. Because Chandler can never die ..."

Charlie Puth, who is fan of the sitcom paid a heart-warming tribute by playing a sentimental piano version of the 'Friends' theme song 'I'll be there for you' during his Melbourne concert.

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported.

A day after actor Matthew Perry breathed his last at the age of 54, his family released a statement mourning the 'Friends' star.

Speaking exclusively with People, Perry's family members expressed grief over his untimely demise.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," the family said.

Perry was found dead at a Los Angeles home in a jacuzzi. No foul play was suspected in connection with the death.

He was raised by his father, John Bennett Perry, mother, Suzanne Morrison, and stepfather, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison.

Perry, who has five siblings from his parents' later marriages, grew up in Ottawa, Canada, with his mother before moving to California to live with his father as a teenager. He followed in his dad's acting footsteps, and the two shared the screen on many occasions, including when the elder Perry appeared on Matthew's hit show Friends in 1998.

Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Along with 'Friends', Perry appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple'. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'.

Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role as Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

