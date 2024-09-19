"This character really kept me on my feet": Asha Negi excited for upcoming show 'Honeymoon Photographer'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Actor Asha Negi is all excited about her upcoming series 'Honeymoon Photographer'. Makers on Thursday intrigued the audience by dropping the trailer of the chilling murder mystery.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, streaming platform JioCinema treated fans with the trailer video.

The trailer shows how a honeymoon getaway descends into chaos when the groom is found dead on the beach.

In the series 'Honeymoon Photographer' Asha Negi, essays the role of Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani (Sahil Salathia) and Zoya Irani (Apeksha Porwal). The trip quickly descends into a nightmare when Adhir is found dead at the beach. Ambika has no memory of the previous night and with her date Rihen (Rajeev Siddhartha) missing, she finds herself as the prime suspect in this murder. Ambika's only ally is Elvin (Jason Tham), her friend zoned date, bent on proving her innocence. Driven by her own agenda, cop Divya Sawant (Samvedna Suwalka), leads the investigation. The six-episode series is marked by intricate web of deceits and a quest for the truth.

Sharing her excitement, Asha Negi said, "In my career, I have essayed several roles, but a majority of them have been romantic and family centric. I saw Honeymoon Photographer as a breath of fresh air since the premise of the show is very different from what you'd assume it to be from the title. Ambika is a very layered character and as you proceed, you really see her evolving. This character really kept me on my feet. The show has its own thrills, with an intense cat-and-mouse chase, and each character trying to emerge victorious for their own reasons. It is an enthralling ride, and I really wish that the audience enjoys watching it as much as I loved being part of a story like this."

The series also stars Sahil Salathia, Rajeev Siddhartha and Apeksha Porwal in the lead and is directed by Arjun Srivastava, and produced by Rishabh Seth's Green Light Productions, the show will premiere on JioCinema on September 27.

