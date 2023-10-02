"This date is dearest to my heart" : Saira Banu reminisces about her engagement with Dilip Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Veteran actor Saira Banu recalled getting engaged to legendary Dilip Kumar on October 2, 1966. She said that it was the day when her “dream of becoming Dilip Sahib’s wife stepped onto the threshold of coming true.”

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with the thespian and wrote in the caption, “This date is dearest to my heart because on 23rd August, 1966 Dilip Sahib walked into my House and my Heart to wish me for my Birthday and wonder of wonders! The very next week, Sahib sought my hand in marriage from my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan’s approval. Consequently, on this day October 2nd, we had a quiet family ceremony where Dilip Sahib and I exchanged engagement rings and my dream of becoming Dilip Sahib’s wife stepped onto the threshold of coming true.”

She added how their engagement was like a surprise for everyone as no one ever imagined about their relationship.

“To the entire world, this was a bolt from the blue because nobody had ever imagined this possibility since we had never worked together and had never been propelled as an 'Ideal Couple' by the imaginative media and so this news created a storm worldwide. This happening has beautiful sentimental parts to narrate as well as hilariously funny incidents that ensued which I shall write about later. #EngagementDay,” she shared.

Saira Banu made her acting debut with ‘Junglee’ and later acted in ‘Shagird’, ‘Diwana’, ‘Sagina’, ‘Bluff Master’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Jhuk Gaya Aasman’ and ‘Padosan’, among others.

