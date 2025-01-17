"This doesn't usually happen in Mumbai...": Shahid Kapoor expresses 'shock' over attack on Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Actor Shahid Kapoor expressed shock and grief at the attack on Saif Ali Khan, and said such incidents don't usually happen in Mumbai, which is considered a 'very safe city'.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra Residence in the early hours of Thursday.

At the trailer launch of 'Deva', Shahid Kapoor opened up on the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan and expressed hope that the 'Hum Tum' actor recovers soon.

"It's a very sad incident and the whole fraternity is concerned about him. It's very difficult to absorb such experiences if they unfold in your personal space and that too in Mumbai. I am sure the Police are trying their best. This doesn't usually happen in Mumbai as it is a very safe city. We proudly say that girls and our family members are safe on the roads even at 2-3 late at night. It's very shocking. We are hoping and praying for him the whole time. We hope that Saif's health is better. Hope he is doing better and I think we all are extremely shocked by what happened to him," Shahid Kapoor said.

Deva is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 31.

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital under the supervision of a team of doctors.

As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'.

While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him.

This unexpected incident has shocked both the film fraternity and political circles, leading to an outpouring of reactions on social media.

Saif Ali Khan has now been shifted from the ICU, said doctors at Lilavati Hospital.

