“This film is not based on Covid”: Pallavi Joshi on ‘The Vaccine War’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Makers of the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ recently unveiled the film’s official trailer which received a good response from the audience.

Starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles the film is set to hit the theatres on September 28.

Talking exclusively toabout ‘The Vaccine War’, Pallavi Joshi said, “A lot of people are confused...But this film is not based on Covid. We are only talking about how the vaccine was made and the problems faced during that time. This is not a dark film in any sense...It is a very positive film that celebrates our success. The audience will be filled with pride when they leave the theatres after watching it...We have proved that India can do it..."

The trailer narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology.

Nana Patekar delivered a few inspiring dialogues in the film. One of them is, "This is a war and we are all soldiers. From today, we should see only the fish’s eye just like Arjun.”

Earlier in August, special screenings of ‘The Vaccine War’ were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

Pallavi Joshi recently bagged Best Supporting Actress at the 69th National Awards for her performance in the film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

