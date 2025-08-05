"This film more than any film Adam has done": George Clooney on his bond with 'Jay Kelly' co-star Adam Sandler

Washington DC [US], August 5 : Actors George Clooney and Adam Sandler share a close bond, on and off the screen. After collaborating on their upcoming film, 'Jay Kelly', Clooney and Sandler strengthened their friendship and deepened their mutual admiration for each other, reported People.

Though they have been friendly for years, working together onscreen for the first time was a turning point for their bond, Clooney said.

After knowing the plot of the film from director Noah Baumbach, Sandler said, "The sell was clear." Some elements of the storyline, including his character's affinity for Clooney's, felt similar to his own life, according to People.

"My character loves George's character so much, and I thought that would be fun to do and easy to do with George," Sandler said, adding, "And as a guy who's an actor who'd live a similar life to Jay Kelly, it's a crazy depiction, how accurate a lot of it is."

Sandler recalled, the two grew closer over the course of making the film, "He invited my family everywhere, every place in Italy and England. Our trailers were next to each other. His friends and my friends all hung out, shot hoops, threw the baseball around, talked about other movies we like, other comedians that have made us laugh, his upbringing, my upbringing."

In the comedy-drama film, a famous actor Jay Kelly (Clooney) and his friend and manager Ron (Sandler) "embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey," which calls into question their choices, relationships and legacies, per the movie's synopsis, according to People.

Long known for his lighthearted roles and prowess as a comedian, Sandler said Jay Kelly was "heavy" at times. However, Clooney praised Sandler for his acting skills.

"This film more than any film Adam has done shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is," Clooney said. "I kept telling the cast, 'Don't call him Sand Man. Don't talk to him like he's just some goofy comedian. He's actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor."

He continued, "Because of what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies, when he does these other, beautiful, Uncut Gems kinds of movies, it reminds people of that. He's not just a good comedian," reported People.

'Jay Kelly' will release in theatres on November 14 and on Netflix on December 5.

