"This film was truly a journey": Kajol celebrates 1 year of 'Salaam Venky'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : As the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky' completed one year today, actor Kajol expressed gratitude for the "vastly educating experience".

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a string of pictures featuring herself and Revathy to mark this day.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "To the highs and lows, to the vastly educating experience and all the endearment.. This film was truly a journey that will be in our hearts forever. Cheers to the team of #salaamvenky @vishaljethwa06 @revathyasha @riddhikumar_ @aahanakumra @simplyrajeev @rahulbose7 @pillumani @joinprakashraj #kamalsadanah #aamirkhan."

Helmed by Revathy, the film is based on a truly incredible story of a mother who fights through every challenge her son faces and helps him live life to the fullest, a celebration of life.

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Aamir Khan had a cameo appearance in the film, 'Salaam Venky' marks Aamir and Kajol's third film together. They featured together in the 2006 release 'Fanaa'. They also co-starred in the 1997 film 'Ishq'.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and was released in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor