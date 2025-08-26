“This has been my Dream Since Childhood”: Saachi Bindra Opens Up About Her Debut Film Journey

Saachi Bindra is all set to mark her debut on the big screen with her much-anticipated film Mannu Kya Karegga alongside Vyom. The young actor, who has already impressed audiences with her screen presence in the recently released song Saiyaan, spoke about the emotional milestone of stepping into her dream role.

Sharing her feelings on this special moment, Saachi said, “Thodisi nervousness hai but sabse zyada Jo feeling a woh Khushi hai. It feels surreal, Meine yeh Sapna tab dekha tha jab mein bohot choti thi shayad kuch soch bhi nay sakti thi i was very small very young, as far back as I can remember. I remember i used to switch on the TV and copy the actresses on screen. I feel it’s not just my dream, I think it’s my mom’s dream too. To be here today looking myself at the big screen with my family by my side, I feel extremely lucky. All of this is only because of my team and my family.”

With her debut film on the horizon, Saachi Bindra’s journey is already winning hearts for the sincerity and passion she brings to the screen. Directed by Sharad Mehra under Curious Eyes Cinema, Mannu Kya Karega?! also stars Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar in key roles. The film is set for a nationwide release on September 12, 2025, and promises to deliver a raw and heartfelt story about self-discovery.