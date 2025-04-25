"This has to stop...": Justin Bieber calls out paparazzi for constant harassment

Washington [US], April 25 : Justin Bieber has taken to social media to express his frustration with the constant harassment he faces from paparazzi.

In a video shared on Instagram, the singer showed the intense scrutiny he endures daily, with paparazzi taking pictures and flashing lights in his face despite his security team's requests to back off.

Sharing the video, Justin captioned it "This has to stop," highlighting the need for change in the way paparazzi interact with celebrities.

Fans rallied behind him, expressing concern and anger towards the paparazzi's behaviour. Many called it harassment and questioned why such behaviour is allowed.

Fans took to the comments section to show their support for Justin. "can't believe this is legal," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "My anxiety just shot up watching this..."

This is not the first time Justin has clashed with paparazzi. Earlier, he was caught on camera lashing out at paparazzi in Palm Springs, expressing his frustration with their constant pursuit of money over human dignity.

In a separate post, Justin also addressed divorce rumours with wife Hailey Bieber, assuring fans that the stories and "blind items" on TikTok are often false and fueled by speculation.

"Honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazyyy," he wrote, adding that the constant false stories can be entertaining but ultimately hurtful.

