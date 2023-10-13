This iconic movie inspired Bhumi Pednekar to become an actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is on cloud 9 with the overwhelming response to 'Thank You For Coming', revealed one of the biggest reasons why she became an actor.

Talking to ANI, Bhumi shared, "One of the biggest reasons why I became an actor was that I wanted to work in films like Rang De Basanti. That is a very iconic film for me."

Bhumi also talked about how she likes to experiment with her roles in different movies. And yet she is still not satisfied, couldn't say which film of hers is the best one.

She said, "Actors sometimes put limitations, but I don't wanna do that. I always want to surprise the audience. I want to challenge myself as well as audience's thinking."

Not only that Bhumi revealed what inspires her to take up such women-centric movies.

'I get inspired by my mother, sister, my friends, female colleagues, director, and producer. When I see that we all are on the same level and have to deal with sexism at their own levels. This inspires me to make a film on that. As a woman, I feel like there should be fairness and Equality, as an artist I'm trying to bring that fairness with my work. "

Coming back to her recent release 'Thank You For Coming' revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

She will now be seen in 'The Lady Killer'.

