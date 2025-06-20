"This is a film about friendship": Abhishek Bachchan talks about his upcoming project 'Kaalidhar Laapataa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Abhishek Bachchan talked about his upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Laapataa' and shared why he decided to be part of the project.

Directed by Madhumita, the film also features Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Nikkhil Advani (producer) approached me. Nikkhil is a very old friend of mine. I have known him since he was an assistant director. He approached me and said that this is a story and we want you to hear it. As soon as I heard it, I said yes."

While praising the director, he added, "The way Madhumita, the director of this film, told me the story, the way she wanted to make this film, I really liked it. Especially the values in this film, what I learned from the story.. I really liked it. This is a film about friendship, a journey in life, what to do and what not to do, what to do for yourself, what to do for your family. I liked all these things..."

On his preparation for his role, he shared, "We have to wek very hard. The good thing is, most of the work was already written in the script. So, the writers who do the work, it is very important, because it makes our work very easy. And Madhumita, when we used to sit on the readings of this film, we used to do our workshops, rehearsals...most of it was already on paper. You just had to say the lines honestly. She used to handle the rest. So, Madhumita should get the credit for this."

Bachchan gives credit to the director for taking care of minute details in filmmaking. "Madhumita is a very particular director. Although, this is her first Hindi film. She has done a lot of Tamil films before this. But still, she pays attention to everything. And I think that is visible. From casting to production design, costume, dialogue, pronunciation, speech, everything. So, when your director pays attention to all these things, our work becomes very easy."

Earlier, taking to his X, Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of his upcoming film directed by Madhumita and set to stream on Zee5.

The film will be released on an OTT platform on July 4.In the poster, the actor is seen sitting in a tree sporting a dense beard.

The actor wore a white checked shirt and pyjamas. The background appeared to be that of a village.While sharing the poster, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Sometimes, getting lost isn't a detour, it's where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it. #KaalidharLaapata premieres 4th July, only on #ZEE5."

Before announcing the project, the actor shared a cryptic post on X. The note which reads like a poem talks about the desire to hide away from everyone in order to find oneself again, "Main ekbaar lapaata hona chahta hoon, bheed mein khud ko phir se paana chahta hoon. Jo kuch bhi tha sab de diya apno ke liye, ab zara sa waqt bas apne liye chahta hoon (I want to be lost once, I want to find myself in a crowd. Whatever was mine, I gave away for the sake of my own kin. Now I wish to take out some time for my own self)."

Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5. It starred Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

The actor will also be seen in the Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Raja Shivaji'.The film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will be directed by Riteish Deshmukh and also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree.Maestros Ajay-Atul and legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan have come on board to enhance the musical and cinematography of the film, which is currently in production across Mumbai and Wai in Maharashtra.

